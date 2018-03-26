Bella Thorne Does Ping Pong Good

Before you ask, no, I’m not entirely sure why there’s all these shots of Bella Thorne playing ping pong in… well, I think it’s a swimsuit, but those don’t usually have polo collars and suspenders. Anyway, there is at least one thing I do know: Bella’s putting on one hell of a leg show here, and that’s the only thing that really matters to me. So just enjoy, OK?

» view all 12 photos