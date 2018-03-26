Bella Hadid Is Still Pretending To Be A Model

March 26th, 2018

Bella Hadid

Here’s Bella Hadid continuing to pretend to be a professional model, this time with some fashion shoot in an old diner. And I hope you guys are sitting down for this one, because it looks like Bella managed to do the impossible: she actually made a second face for once! She must’ve been working on this for weeks. Months even. Bravo.

Bella Hadid Pictures Bella Hadid Pictures Bella Hadid Pictures Bella Hadid Pictures
Bella Hadid Pictures Bella Hadid Pictures Bella Hadid Pictures
Loading...