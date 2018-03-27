Old Lady Kylie Jenner Is 20, Has A Baby And Is A Role Model
March 27th, 2018
So, just to recap for all you out there who are lucky enough not to have to follow this horrible family as part of your job: Kylie Jenner is 20 now, just had her first kid and is already back to the family business, AKA spending all day showing off her plastic body on social media. At this rate, she’s going to be washed up by 23. Fingers crossed.
