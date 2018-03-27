Canned Tuna

Guess Who? (TMZ)

Anna Faris Is Giving Marriage Some Side Eye (DLISTED)

More Christina Aguilera Looking Amazing (TooFab)

Emrata Goodness! (MoeJackson)

Peyton List Gets Insanely Bootylicious And Leggy (Popoholic)

Swimsuit Model Body Shamed For Being Slim Fat (WWTDD)

Who’s The Hotter Sister: Abigail or Isabelle Ratchford? (Egotastic)

Ariel Winter Had A Very Comfortable Movie Premiere With Burt Reynolds (IDLYITW)