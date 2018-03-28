Izabel Goulart’s Booty Is Amazing

We haven’t seen one of Izabel Goulart‘s patented Instagram exercise videos in a while, but I’m happy to report that everybody’s favorite professional Victoria’s Secret hottie/semi-pro Insta-workout video host is still super fit. And if she ever needs a gym buddy, I’m available. I won’t actually do any exercise myself — well, unless you count my forearm/wrist reps. Call me!

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bfvi_6YlN_q/?hl=en&taken-by=izabelgoulart

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgOdBl5BspT/?hl=en&taken-by=izabelgoulart