Selena Gomez Is Chesty Roller Girl

Whoa. Do you guys remember Selena Gomez looking this busty? Because I sure don’t, and I’m pretty sure it’s my job to keep track of these kinds of things. Or at least to report on them. Anyway, here she is going rollerskating with friends and Selena’s definitely looking chestier than ever. Maybe it’s just a trick of the light or the angle, but here’s hoping not. Be sure to stay tuned for more on this important breaking story.