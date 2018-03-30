Kendall Jenner Shows Off In Her Adidas

March 30th, 2018

Kendall Jenner

As you guys know, Adidas likes to have social media stars promote their shoes, so here is Kendall Jenner “modeling” them in what appears to be one of her closets. You’d think the chick could donate some of her crap to a charity? She looks like a hoarder. Anyway, there’s really nothing that interesting about these pics so let’s move along.

» view all 12 photos

         
Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner  
Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner  
Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner  
Loading...