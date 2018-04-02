Josephine Skriver Should Star In My Movie

Josephine Skriver is hands down one of my new favorite Victoria’s Secret models, because of pictures just like this, but according to my sources, it’s always been a dream of hers to act in movies. And that’s a real coincidence, because it’s always been a dream of mine to film a sex tape with a smoking hot supermodel. So what do you say, Josephine? I know it’s not a “real” movie, but the way I see it, she’d still get to show off her acting abilities pretending to be into it/me. That’s what you call a win-win, people.