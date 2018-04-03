Sarah Hyland Is A Model Now
April 3rd, 2018
Last time I did a post on Sarah Hyland, I told you guys that I didn’t think she was taking this whole professional actress thing seriously anymore, and I guess now we know why: because she’s trying to become a professional model. Here she is on the cover of Modeliste‘s April issue, and besides the shots of her posing with an owl for no apparent reason, it’s actually not a bad photoshoot. I think Sarah’s got some real talent.
