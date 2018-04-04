Sara Jean Underwood Is Still Hard At Work

Here’s your latest Sara Jean Underwood travel update: looks like my favorite professional do-nothing hottie is still touring the globe on her loyal perverts’ — sorry, “followers” — dime. Including a trip to Indonesia to show off her booty next to a waterfall. And I’ve got to admit, that’s a pretty sweet view. And no, I’m not talking about the waterfall.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhEay4MHiDK/?hl=en&taken-by=saraunderwood