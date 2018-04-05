Karlie Kloss Because She Is Pretty

I’m gonna go out on a limb here and guess that you guys probably don’t have a subscription to Vogue Thailand, so maybe you didn’t see this photoshoot of Karlie Kloss from their April issue. But don’t worry, that’s what the Internet is for. Well, that and talking sh*t about people you’ve never met, but luckily, I can do both on this site. I’m very versatile.

