Porn Star Kim Kardashian Knows How To Cover Up Her Gross Plastic Body
April 10th, 2018
I know I like to make fun of Kim Kardashian and call her a porn star and disgusting and plastic and, well, you probably get the idea. But anyway, I’ve got to hand it to Kim, she’s definitely learned how to make the most out of her plastic body over the years. Between the high-waisted Calvins and the slightly blurry GIF and the perfectly angled shadows, you can barely tell how gross she is in these shots! Good job!
