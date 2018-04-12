Anna Faris Makes A Women’s Health Comeback

I haven’t done a lot of posts on Anna Faris over the years, but she’s always been pretty underrated in the hottie department, plus I’m pretty sure she’s single again, which is always good news. Not because it means now I’ll have a shot with her or anything (stop laughing), but because it means she’s probably going to start doing more photoshoots like this one for Women’s Health to try to make her ex jealous. And I’m all for it.





