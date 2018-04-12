Sara Jean Underwood Is Still Working Hard
April 12th, 2018
Here’s everyone’s favorite globe-trotting hottie Sara Jean Underwood back with another update on her latest travels. And I know Indonesian waterfalls and perfect sandy beaches and tropical paradises make for pretty great backgrounds for bikini shots, but any Insta-hottie with a plane ticket can do that. So if Sara ever wants to mix things up a little, she’s always welcome to come visit my
mom’s place. I can guarantee no Instagram model’s ever shot there before.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BhEay4MHiDK/?hl=en&taken-by=saraunderwood
