Sandra Kubicka Is Amazing

I always thought Sandra Kubicka here was just another full-time Instagram model, but looks like I was wrong, because I just came across this bikini photoshoot she did and I’ve gotta say, it looks pretty professional. Right down to the artsy shots of her bikini booty on one of those swamp tour boats. I don’t get why a few of them are clearly Photoshopped though. Sandra definitely doesn’t need it. Trust me, I should know. I follow her on Instagram.



» view all 17 photos