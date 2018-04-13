Megan Fox Is Forever 21
April 13th, 2018
According to my sources (AKA this video), I guess Megan Fox is working with Forever 21 now? And I don’t really get it, considering she’s got three kids and hasn’t been 21 in a really long time. But apparently they “collaborated” on a lingerie collection and then got Megan to model it herself. OK, nevermind, I think now I get it. Smart!
