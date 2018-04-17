Rita Ora’s Booty Show
April 17th, 2018
Is Rita Ora actually famous or just wannabe famous? I’ve never been able to tell. I mean, I know she’s supposed to be a “pop star” and all, but I couldn’t name a single one of her songs. Then again, I guess it doesn’t really matter. As long as she’s delivering photoshoots like this, Rita and that super-cute booty of hers will always have a place on this site.
