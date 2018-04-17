Natalie Alyn Lind Is A Cute And Busty “Actress”

They said, “don’t compete. “ They said, “Natalie, they’re 10.” They said, “Common’ you’re too old, this is weird. Well i didn’t listen. now look at me. i am the Easter egg queen. Unstoppable. Now i am lavishing in my winnings. Never listen to your haters. They want to see you lose. You are a winner. Like me. THE winner.

A post shared by Natalie Alyn Lind (@natalynlind) on Apr 2, 2018 at 2:50pm PDT