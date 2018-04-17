When Did Dove Cameron Get Those Boobs?

April 17th, 2018

Dove Cameron

I know Dove Cameron‘s still trying to become an “actress” — or at least she’s still trying to pretend to be one, anyway — but personally, I’ve always thought her true calling was becoming a professional hot nobody like Bella Thorne or Ariel Winter. I mean, just look at this GIF of her with her pants “casually” unbuttoned. I’m telling you guys, she’s a natural.


Dove Cameron Dove Cameron Dove Cameron Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron Dove Cameron
Loading...