Nina Agdal’s Booty Tease
April 18th, 2018
These days, I don’t do as many posts on Nina Agdal as I used to, but every once in a while, I figure it’s good to remind everyone that my former #1 favorite hottie of 2013-2015 is still a total five-alarm pants fire. Especially when she’s modeling lingerie. It’s nice to know at least some things never change. Yow!
