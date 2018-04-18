Bella Hadid Goes Topless

I know you guys probably think I don’t like Bella Hadid very much, considering I make fun of her for being an untalented rich kid in pretty much every post I do on her, but Bella Hadid topless is probably my favorite version of Bella Hadid. And my second favorite is Bella in a bikini. So these pictures are pretty good, considering. In fact, I won’t even point out how untalented of a “professional” model she is… Ah crap. Whoops.