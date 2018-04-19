Kimberley Garner Knows How To Dress

April 19th, 2018

Kimberley Garner

According to my sources, I guess some people have been saying that Kimberley Garner, AKA my favorite leggy Brit, got a boob job. And even I’ve got to admit she’s been looking a little bustier than I remembered. But I’m pretty sure any confusion is just because people haven’t been paying enough attention to Kimberley over the years. And sorry, but if it’s taken you this long to realize how smoking hot she is, you’re late to the party.

Kimberley Garner Kimberley Garner Kimberley Garner Kimberley Garner
Kimberley Garner Kimberley Garner
Kimberley Garner
Loading...