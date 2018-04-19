Kimberley Garner Knows How To Dress
According to my sources, I guess some people have been saying that Kimberley Garner, AKA my favorite leggy Brit, got a boob job. And even I’ve got to admit she’s been looking a little bustier than I remembered. But I’m pretty sure any confusion is just because people haven’t been paying enough attention to Kimberley over the years. And sorry, but if it’s taken you this long to realize how smoking hot she is, you’re late to the party.
For all the gossip, no I have not had a boob job, and no I have not had a butt job! (Which still comes as a very weird concept to me) Woman’s body’s change, sometimes I’m a little chubbier and sometimes too skinny, it’s just natural and so important to love our body’s, whatever the phase – but thanks for all the gossip I have heard over the past year, it has really made me laugh ❤️ ps I have been learning some butt exercises, will make a video, incase you want a ‘fake’ butt 😉
