Meet #BimboGram Model Abigail Ratchford
April 20th, 2018
I don’t know if you guys remember, but back in the day, Abigail Ratchford and her giant funbags used to be all over the Internet doing totally “candid” (wink wink) bikini photoshoots with the paparazzi. But then people got tired of those, and hot nobodies like Abigail had to find a new way to get our attention. Luckily, there’s Instagram. And now Abigail and the rest of the wannabe bimbos out there don’t have to get a real job and can just keep posting bikini pictures for our perverted enjoyment. Phew.
