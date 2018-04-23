Chloe Grace Moretz Give Good Face

April 23rd, 2018

Chloe Grace Moretz

I keep forgetting that Chloe Grace Moretz is still trying to become a professional fashion model, and don’t get me wrong, I fully support it. For one, it’s a lot more interesting than her being a professional actress (for me and the Little Tuna, at least), she’s hot and she knows how to give good face. But personally, I always thought Chloe would make a way better Insta-model than fashion model. Plus, that’s a way more respectable profession these days. Trust me.

Chloe Grace Moretz Chloe Grace Moretz Chloe Grace Moretz Chloe Grace Moretz Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz Chloe Grace Moretz Chloe Grace Moretz Chloe Grace Moretz
