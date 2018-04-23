Chloe Grace Moretz Give Good Face

I keep forgetting that Chloe Grace Moretz is still trying to become a professional fashion model, and don’t get me wrong, I fully support it. For one, it’s a lot more interesting than her being a professional actress (for me and the Little Tuna, at least), she’s hot and she knows how to give good face. But personally, I always thought Chloe would make a way better Insta-model than fashion model. Plus, that’s a way more respectable profession these days. Trust me.