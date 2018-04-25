Britney Spears’ Big Boob Workout

I don’t mean to sound like a broken record here, but I’m honestly really impressed by Britney Spears. Not only did she completely turn her life and her career around by working hard to regain her hottie status, she didn’t stop there. She’s managed to keep it up by regularly hitting the gym, and more importantly, regularly posting hot workout videos on the Internet. Like this one of her working those all-important chest muscles. They’ve really been the key to her comeback, if you ask me.



