Dove Cameron Is A Pro At Snapchat

April 25th, 2018

Dove Cameron

Usually, I’m not a big fan of these dumb Snapchat filters. It’s all bunny ears and rainbows and it’s just a huge waste of time. But then I saw these shots from my new favorite hot nobody Dove Cameron and this time, I think it’s actually pretty great. Mostly because Dove managed to get the angle just right. I barely even noticed the lame dog ears. Nice work.

