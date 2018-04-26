Britney Spears Gets Groped Dancing
April 26th, 2018
I don’t know who this dude is who’s getting to put his filthy mitts all over Britney Spears in these shots, but I’m going to assume/hope he’s just her dance partner or workout partner or something and not her new bedroom partner. Either way though, I’m still jealous. And after all the nice things I said about her yesterday too. Not cool, Britney. Not cool.
