Madison Beer Is Talented And Hot

I know it’s been at least a couple weeks since we’ve checked back in on Madison Beer, AKA one of my new favorite hot nobodies, so I figured it was a good time to see what she’s been up to lately drool over some recent pictures of her. So here you go: there’s a few good selfies, a Coachella picture, a couple of her pretending to be a “pop star”. And I bet the show’s even better live. (Just to be clear, I’m talking about her leg show, not her music.)