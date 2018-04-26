Selena Gomez Makes Funny Faces
April 26th, 2018
I know sometimes I make fun of Selena Gomez for pretending to be a professional model, but here she is making a bunch of different faces for the camera and I’ve gotta say they’re actually pretty good. …OK, not really, but at least Selena’s got more than one, and that’s a lot more than so-called “real” fashion models like Bella Hadid can say.
