Rachel Cook Is Amazing
April 26th, 2018
I could’ve sworn that Rachel Cook worked for Victoria’s Secret or something, but I’m pretty sure she’s just another professional Insta-hottie. And it’s insane to me that no company’s hired her to model for them yet. Because I may not know much, but I do know this: this chick was born to wear a bikini and/or lingerie. Just see below for proof.
