Victoria Justice Because She Is Pretty

If you’re a regular reader, then you already know that I love Victoria Justice and have for years. Even if I’m not entirely sure what she does for work anymore. Is she still acting or just pretending to be a model like pretty much every other hottie in Hollywood these days? I don’t know. But here she is doing what I guess is a photoshoot for… the National Park Service? So maybe Victoria’s career isn’t going as well as I thought. Which means I might actually have a shot with her now! Stop laughing. That wasn’t supposed to be a punchline.

