Elsa Hosk Because She Is Amazing

April 30th, 2018

Elsa Hosk

I think Elsa Hosk is my favorite model. I know I say that a lot, but I have yet to find one bad picture of her. She kills every photo she is in. Ya sure this photoshoot is boring and all, but she looks amazing. There is no denying that.

         
