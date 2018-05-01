Gigi Hadid Is An Eyewear Model Now

May 1st, 2018

Gigi Hadid

Well it looks like Gigi Hadid is now an eye-wear model. Is there anything this socialite can’t do besides work a real job? Anyway, she is pretty hot, but every chick is hot with sunglasses on.

         
Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid  
Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid  
Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid  
Loading...