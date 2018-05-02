Miley Cyrus Does Converse Good

May 2nd, 2018

Miley Cyrus

Lately, the trend with singers, social media stars and actresses is to model for running shoe companies. No longer are athletes needed. Here is Miley Cyrus and Converse working together to influence the youth. I’m sold! Let’s get more hotties in those shorts and crop tops. I dig the simplicity.

         
Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus      
