Sara Jean Underwood Pretend Cooks

May 3rd, 2018

Sara Jean Underwood

Here is the hardest working InstaModel Sara Jean Underwood pretending to cook a meal and failing miserably at it. Where are the ingredients? I think she needs to put a little more effort into her phony lifestyle. I mean come on, you’ve got to sell it! All I see is some lazy hot girl taking a photo with a clean pan and a kitchen utensil. There’s no sauce on that spoon! Who is managing this chick? Call me.

» view all 11 photos

         
