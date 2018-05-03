Julianne Hough Was Better A Blond!

May 3rd, 2018

Julianne Hough

I’ve always been a fan of Julianne Hough. She has an amazing body and she’s damn cutie, but she decided to become a ginger and I’m not a fan. Who does that? Every ginger I know hates their hair color and because of this they over compensate in the sack. Trust me, they’re a fiery bunch. Anyway, let’s hope for visual purposes only, Julianne goes back to being blond cause none of us are going to bang her any time soon.

         
Julianne Hough Pictures Julianne Hough Pictures Julianne Hough Pictures Julianne Hough Pictures Julianne Hough Pictures
Julianne Hough Pictures Julianne Hough Pictures Julianne Hough Pictures  
Loading...