Julianne Hough Was Better A Blond!

I’ve always been a fan of Julianne Hough. She has an amazing body and she’s damn cutie, but she decided to become a ginger and I’m not a fan. Who does that? Every ginger I know hates their hair color and because of this they over compensate in the sack. Trust me, they’re a fiery bunch. Anyway, let’s hope for visual purposes only, Julianne goes back to being blond cause none of us are going to bang her any time soon.