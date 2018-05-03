Julianne Hough Was Better A Blond!
May 3rd, 2018
I’ve always been a fan of Julianne Hough. She has an amazing body and she’s damn cutie, but she decided to become a ginger and I’m not a fan. Who does that? Every ginger I know hates their hair color and because of this they over compensate in the sack. Trust me, they’re a fiery bunch. Anyway, let’s hope for visual purposes only, Julianne goes back to being blond cause none of us are going to bang her any time soon.
