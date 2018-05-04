Emily Ratajkowski Made The Deadline!

May 4th, 2018

Emily Ratajkowski

And you guys thought there would be a weak without Emily Ratajkowski. Wrong! She managed to provide us with some good material just in the nick of time. Girl knows how to meet a deadline! Friday 8 AM. So ladies that is just a reminder to make sure to email your pics before then. Otherwise, you have to wait a whole weekend to see your pretty mugs on Hollywood Tuna.

         
Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski        
Loading...