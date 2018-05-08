Lily Collins Is A Nice Looking Chick
May 8th, 2018
It’s not very often that we get Lily Collins photos to post on Hollywood Tuna. You’d thing a chick with her level of cuteness and hotness would be on social media whoring themselves out daily. Perhaps, Lily takes her acting gig a little too serious and feels that if she does anything too sexy on Instagram people will call her just another InstaModel wannabe. And she would be right, but I checked her “gram” and she has 9 million followers. That’s awful! She could easily have 20 million if she just turned up the sexy one notch higher. Anyway, at least once in a while we get some goodies like this.
