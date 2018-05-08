Ashley Graham’s Body Positivity Is Annoying
May 8th, 2018
I really want to have an open mind about this whole body positivity crap and fat models, but Ashley Graham makes it difficult for me to embrace. I mean nothing she does is sexy and I can’t imagine any one saying that this is hot or positive. Just reaffirms the stereotype of a big girl who does loud and shocking things for attention. Kinda like a skinny girl who wears slutty clothing for attention, but that is acceptable because it gives me pant fires. Anyway, I better stop now. I know I am going to get hate mail today.
