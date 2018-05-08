Alexis Ren’s Topless Tease For The Win

May 8th, 2018

Alexis Ren

I know that Alexis Ren is a big deal on Instagram, but does she make money? I’m betting her following is 85% male. Now unless she selling condoms, lube or a fleshlight, I can’t imagine money pouring in. I may be wrong, but I doubt a fashion brand is giving her one red cent since her target market is my penis and others like it. Anyway, whether she makes money or not she will definitely hook up with a very rich dude. So in the end, she will win.

A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren)

