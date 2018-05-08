Swantje Paulina Is The Hottest Freckled Face Babe

I’m a sucker for freckles, but I’ve never seen so many on such a hot girl. Meet Swantje Paulina and she is my newest obsession. I wonder if I licked her face long enough would the freckles come off? And if they did would they taste like strawberries? Boy, would I like to find out. I also think it would make a great viral video, so if Swantje is interested in having her face slobberedon, please email me.

» view all 11 photos