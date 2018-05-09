Aubrey O’Day Is Now Porn Star Kim Kardashian

May 9th, 2018

Aubrey ODay

What the f%ck happened to Aubrey O’Day? She used to be a hot chick, but now she resembles porn star Kim Kardashian and it appears that she too has injected crap in her booty? I’m so disappointed and turned off right now that Aubrey may be permanently banned from Tuna for life. Ladies, please do not get assplants!!!

» view all 18 photos

         
Aubrey ODay Aubrey ODay Aubrey ODay Aubrey ODay Aubrey ODay
Aubrey ODay Aubrey ODay Aubrey ODay Aubrey ODay Aubrey ODay
Loading...