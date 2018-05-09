Halsey Teases In A Bikini

May 9th, 2018

Halsey

I’m not sure if Halsey is still relevant anymore. I remember her singing live with that pussy band the Chainsmokers and it was worse than watching a high school talent show. However, she is cute and she’s in a bikini so I figured I’d share these pics with you. Enjoy.

         
halsey halsey halsey halsey halsey
halsey halsey halsey halsey  
Loading...