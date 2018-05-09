Chunky Taylor Swift’s Launches Reputation
May 9th, 2018
Taylor Swift opened up her ‘Reputation’ stadium tour and all I have to say is that this is not the same Taylor we have grown to love. This one is much thicker and meatier, and I’m not digging it. I like my Taylor supermodel thin. Some will say she looks much healthier now, but give her a year and let’s see how far she can push the chub. Luckily, there is a lot of bad dancing in her show so maybe she can maintain it or even better lose it. Fingers crossed.
