Kendall Jenner’s Boring Photoshoot

May 11th, 2018

Kendall Jenner

Here is the highest paid model Kendall Jenner. I can’t believe that she makes the most money considering she’s really just a InstaModel who happens to be sisters with the biggest porn star of all-time. Anyway, this was for Elle Magazine and it’s kinda boring so we will move on.

