Hailey Baldwin Is Still Pretending To Be A Model

May 15th, 2018

Hailey Baldwin

I can’t believe classy magazines like ELLE ia now putting social media trash in their magazines and especially on their covers. Here is Hailey Baldwin looking like a budget Kmart model. Now don’t get me wrong, she’s a hot chick, but she ain’t no Cindy Crawford. I’ve been doing this site for 13 years, I know what a real model looks like.

         
