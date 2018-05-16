Rita Ora Works It Good

May 16th, 2018

Rita Ora

I still couldn’t tell you one song Rita Ora sings. Is she a vocalist or a rapper? I haven’t a clue, but she does look like a younger hotter Rihanna so that’s good. Yes, Rihanna is too old in my books now. She’s way past her prime. Anyway, here are some Rita Ora goodies. Enjoy.

