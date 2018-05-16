Romee Strijd Is Amazing
May 16th, 2018
Damn! Romee Strijd is awesome. Words cannot describe how she makes Little Tuna feel. Romee is by far the next big thing when it comes to Victoria’s Secret model and I think she’s even hotter than Candice Swanepoel. If that is even possible. Talk about a pant fire!!!
