Victoria Justice’s Sexy Sister Madison Grace
May 18th, 2018
Earlier this week, I did a post on Victoria Justice with her sister Madison Grace and I felt that she was hot enough for me to feature her in her very own post. So that time is now and here are the pics from Madison’s Instagram. And yes she’s smokin’ hot. Also, she shows much more skin that Victoria, but I guess she has to because she will always be referred to as Vicky’s sister and I’m sure she hates that and she wants to carve out her own identity. Well good luck with that Vicky’s hot sister. I’m rooting for you.
