Kendall Jenner Does Memorial Day In A Bikini

May 29th, 2018

Kendall Jenner

Here’s the highest paid Instagram model Kendall Jenner with her family and friends celebrating Memorial Day by making sure we all see her living the good life and doing what she does best: nothing, but hang around in a bikini. Hard life for a no talent cutie.

         
